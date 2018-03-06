 OH NO ! Kumkum Bhagya actress Vivana Singh is injured !
A large painting fell on the actress while shooting for a sequence.

By: || Updated: 06 Mar 2018 12:21 PM
Image: Instagram (vivana_singh)

New Delhi: In an accident that happened on the set of  popular serial Kumkum Bhagya, TV actress Vivana Singh got injured .


According to a report of Telly Buzz Vivana was left with a tissue tear when a large painting fell on her leg.


The actress suffered intense pain as her tissue ruptured. She was rushed to a hospital where she was diagnosed with a tissue tear .


According to the reports, the actress was shooting for a sequence of Kumkum Bhagya and the accident caught her totally unaware. Out of nowhere a large painting landed on her leg.


Vivana plays the role of Simonica in Kumkum Bhagya.












