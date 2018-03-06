OH NO ! Kumkum Bhagya actress Vivana Singh is injured !

New Delhi: In an accident that happened on the set of popular serial Kumkum Bhagya, TV actress Vivana Singh got injured .

According to a report of Telly Buzz Vivana was left with a tissue tear when a large painting fell on her leg.

The actress suffered intense pain as her tissue ruptured. She was rushed to a hospital where she was diagnosed with a tissue tear .

According to the reports, the actress was shooting for a sequence of Kumkum Bhagya and the accident caught her totally unaware. Out of nowhere a large painting landed on her leg.

Vivana plays the role of Simonica in Kumkum Bhagya.