OH NO ! Kumkum Bhagya actress Vivana Singh is injured !

New Delhi: In an accident that happened on the set of popular serial Kumkum Bhagya, TV actress Vivana Singh got injured .
According to a report of Telly Buzz Vivana was left with a tissue tear when a large painting fell on her leg.
The actress suffered intense pain as her tissue ruptured. She was rushed to a hospital where she was diagnosed with a tissue tear .
According to the reports, the actress was shooting for a sequence of Kumkum Bhagya and the accident caught her totally unaware. Out of nowhere a large painting landed on her leg.
Vivana plays the role of Simonica in Kumkum Bhagya.
It’s Wen I shut my eyes to be in d scene n not get distracted n loose d intensity of a scene as well as d character . I vivana singh is extremely thankful of this character Simonica#of#kumkumbhagya#on#zeetv#for#allowing#me#to #showcase #the #little #range#that #i#have#as#an#actor...very#grateful#of #my#director#sir#and#the#writer#for#writing#this#character#highlygrateful 😊😊😊😊😇😇😇😇😇@kulsameer sir
