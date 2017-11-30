 Not quitting 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!': Shubhangi
By: || Updated: 30 Nov 2017 01:38 PM
Mumbai: Actress Shubhangi Atre, who essays Angoori bhabhi in "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!", says she is not leaving the show.

Commenting on rumours that she is quitting the show to join politics, Shubhangi said in a statement: "I'm not quitting my show. I really don't know from where these baseless rumours are coming from. People had spotted me at some political event and even the ongoing track in the show is about me standing in an election. So maybe rumours are coming from there."

The actress says she enjoys playing her role in the show. "I'm enjoying playing the character and entertaining my fans," she added.

In May last year, Shubhangi had replaced actress Shilpa Shinde, who was originally playing the title role of Angoori bhabhi in "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!"

