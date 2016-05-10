No daily soaps anymore: Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who was appreciated for his role of Dushyant Singh in TV serial “Sarojini”, says he does not want to do daily soaps anymore and is now more focused on films.“People really loved my character in 'Sarojini'. But I don't want to do daily soaps anymore. Though I would love to be a part of finite series on TV,” Pankaj told IANS.“Television has its own reach. But daily soaps consume a lot of time. You have to shoot for more than 20 days in a month and play the same character. That I feel is a bit boring for me. I wish to play different characters.“Till the time I was happy doing 'Sarojini', I did it. But once I got bored, I told the producers that I want to go and do a film so let me go. So, now I'm more inclined towards films, he added.Pankaj, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade now, is best known for his roles in films like “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Omkara” and “Singham Returns”.Pankaj is currently shooting for the film “Coffee with D” in Goa.“The film is about the D group. It tells the story of a reporter who wishes to interview a don. It's a comedy film. It's like 'Phas Gaye Re Obama' and 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!'," he said.