Newly ENGAGED couple Prince and Yuvika had a romantic VALENTINE'S WEEK !

: Newly engaged couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary celebrated their first Valentine's Day after engagement.The love-birds who recently surprised their fans with the news of their engagement shared some really adorable pictures with even more adorable captions for each other on Valentine's Day.Sharing a romantic picture of them, Yuvika wrote "People hold hands for a while, but I'll hold your heart forever in mine."Prince wrote: "The course of true love never did run smooth, but her “Yes” will last today, tomorrow and every day!" and with this he shared a picture in which he is seen kissing Yuvika's forehead. Oh-So-Cute !Check out their love filled messages for each other and not to mention they look royal in this photoshoot.In an interview Yuvika had revealed that Prince will be cooking for her on Velntine's Day. Isn't that cute?The Instagram posts of the two reveal that they are just so smitten ! They have been giving us some major couple goals all through the Valentine's week.They revealed their engagement in an Instagram post by showing off the rings on their hands along with a heart-melting caption. Check it out: