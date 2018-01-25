New Twist : India's Next Superstars to have a WILD CARD ENTRY ?

Star Plus' new talent hunt reality show India's Next Superstars, is already earning good points at the TRP chart. Roping in the two most famous Bollywood filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty as the judges and the celebrity guests formula, is working in the favour of the show.The makers have now decided to bring in a new twist in the show. According to the reports that are doing the rounds, makers are making way for a wild card entry in the show.Auditions for the new entry are going on. The new contestant will then be eligible in the competition to win the ticket to Bollywood.In the show ten male and ten female contestants will be living under one roof, and everyday, they will be assigned new tasks and will be judged on the basis of their performances. The two winners will bag s three-film deal with Dharma Productions house.In the third week itself, this show is going to have this major twist.Also, it became the first show to put an end to Bollywood's biggest spat. It brought Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar in the same frame. Karan and Kangana were at loggerheads for more than one year after their heated barbs over nepotism in Karan's show Koffee with Karan.So far Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Sidharth Malhotra have attended the show as guests. Rani Mukherjee will be the next guest of the show.Rani and Karan's tuning has always been worth watching. Let us see how it affects the entertainment quotient of the show.