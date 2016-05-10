New couple alert: Siddhant Karnick is DATING Megha Gupta!

If reports are to be believed, the actor is dating beautiful TV actress Megha Gupta who was last seen in TV show 'Dream Girl'.
The actress was earlier in relationship with actor Naman Shaw and recently divorced Aditya Shroff (Fame owner) after a brief marriage.
Megha and Naman
(Megha with ex-hubby Aditya)
When a leading portal buzzed Megha about her affair with Siddhanth, she refused to comment on it saying it's her personal life.
The lovebirds has been sharing love filled posts on Instagram.
Take a look
❤️????⛺️????????✈️????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????⛄️????☕️ Go decipher ????. #BulletRaja #RevolverRani #Alsisar #magneticfields #magneticfieldfestival #jaipur #rajasthan #beer #bulletBeer #SuperStrongBeer #ForSuperStrongMe #ABeerAPlace
A photo posted by Megha Gupta (@desigirlishere) on