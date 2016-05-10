 New couple alert: Siddhant Karnick is DATING Megha Gupta
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • New couple alert: Siddhant Karnick is DATING Megha Gupta!

New couple alert: Siddhant Karnick is DATING Megha Gupta!

By: || Updated: 10 May 2016 04:37 PM
New couple alert: Siddhant Karnick is DATING Megha Gupta!
New Delhi: Rumour has it! Siddhant Karnick aka Ranaji of 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani' has found his lady love.

If reports are to be believed, the actor is dating beautiful TV actress Megha Gupta who was last seen in TV show 'Dream Girl'.

The actress was earlier in relationship with actor Naman Shaw and recently divorced Aditya Shroff (Fame owner) after a brief marriage.

Megha and Naman Megha and Naman

(Megha with ex-hubby Aditya) (Megha with ex-hubby Aditya)

When a leading portal buzzed Megha about her affair with Siddhanth, she refused to comment on it saying it's her personal life.

The lovebirds has been sharing love filled posts on Instagram.

Take a look

 




 






 


For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Naagin actress Puja Sharma to ENTER Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak

trending now

VIDEO
BJP officially releases list of Rajya Sabha nominees, fields ...
VIDEO
I tried to convince Mohammad Shami that he should ...
VIDEO
Journey Of Mohammed Shami from village in Uttar Pradesh ...