 New couple alert! 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' actress is in love with this TV actor
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • New couple alert! 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' actress is in love with this TV actor

New couple alert! 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' actress is in love with this TV actor

By: || Updated: 27 May 2016 11:54 AM
New couple alert! 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' actress is in love with this TV actor
New Delhi: Love is definitely in the air for TV actors. After Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Neeraj malviya-Charu Asopa, the latest to join this bandwagon is TV actress Krissann Barretto.

 

KB

Beautiful Krissann Barretto who rose to fame with MTV’s youth show ‘Kaisi Hai Yaariyan’ has found love of her life in actor Adhish Khanna.

Leading Telly website Tellychakkar,com quoted a friend close to the couple saying, “The two met through common friends and hit off instantly. It didn’t take much time for their friendship to turn into love. Adhish and Krissann are very similar people and enjoy same tastes. They are definitely the ‘perfect couple’.”

The lovebirds have worked together in many TV shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Hip Hip Hurray.

Adish has confirmed the news and said he dating Krissann but won’t comment on the relationship yet.

Adhish Khanna was seen in Anil Kapoor starrer TV show ‘24’

Check out their latest pictures which the couple shared on social media: 

 




 





#fancyasfuck @adik19 #phonecover @krafftwork

A photo posted by Krissann Barretto (@krissannb) on




 



#Repost @adik19 with @repostapp. ・・・ #photoshoots #H3 #onpoint #favourite #banana #coco ????????


A photo posted by Krissann Barretto (@krissannb) on






 





❤️????

A photo posted by Adhish Khanna (@adik19) on




 



#aboutlastnight #uncensored #theclub #withthisone #jagerkindanight


A photo posted by Adhish Khanna (@adik19) on




For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Naagin actress Puja Sharma to ENTER Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak

trending now

INDIA
India, Pakistan trade charges on harassment of diplomats, their ...
WORLD
China's parliament abolishes presidential term limits; paves way for ...
INDIA
57% polling in Araria LS bypoll