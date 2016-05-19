Nausheen Sardar Ali to soon be back on TV

Actress Nausheen Sardar Ali, who rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's "Kkusum" hit show, will be back on television with a fiction show."I can just say I will be coming back on TV very soon. But I don't want to talk more about it," Nausheen said in a statement.If sources are to be believed, her comeback show will go on air on Star Plus.After making a place for herself in the world of small screen as a perfect 'bahu', Nausheen went on to do serials like "Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhunga" and "The Adventures of Hatimas Queen Ruda".Nausheen feels she is still living under the shadow of her image as 'tragedy queen'."I'm looking for a comedy (to do) but somehow I get to be tragedy queen. People love to see me cry," she said.Talking about the changes she has seen on TV, she said: "Television progress in India has been slow and steady."