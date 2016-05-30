Nakuul Mehta's unique style to beat heat

Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta, who will be seen sporting a businessman look in his next TV show “Ishqbaaaz”, couldn't stand the heat on the set and jumped into the pool with his blazer on.Nakuul, who is making a comeback on TV post “Pyaar Ka Dard Hai” which ended almost two years ago, was shooting at the pool side for a sequence of the show.“We were shooting this sequence bang in the middle of May. It was difficult, but the minute it was done, before the director could even call 'pack up', having had enough, I jumped into the pool with my blazer on,” Nakuul said in a statement.“Only later did I realise that I had the entire costume department and crew staring at me for what I did. Although, at that moment, all I did was smile sheepishly and then went on to enjoy some respite from the heat,” he added.“Ishqbaaz”, which will be aired on Star Plus, will tell the story of three brothers, Omkar, Rudra and Shivaay.While Nakuul will be seen as Shivaay, the roles of Omkar and Rudra will be played by Kunal Jaisingh and Leenesh Mattoo.