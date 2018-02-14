 Sanam Johar to make acting debut with fiancee
Abigail Pande's boyfriend is all set for his TV debut.

By: || Updated: 14 Feb 2018 04:21 PM
Sanam Johar and abigail Pande

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Choreographer Sanam Johar is set to make his acting debut with his fiancee and dance partner Abigail Pande. They will feature in the upcoming episode of "MTV Love On The Run".


Abigail will portray the role of a dance enthusiast from an affluent family who falls in love with her dance teacher Sanam.

"It's Sanam's first stint with acting and I am glad that it's with me for 'MTV Love on the Run'. It's all the more special because we will be for the first time seen together in a fiction show in the Valentine's Week," Abigail said in a statement.








"It's a very beautiful episode. We have addressed the issue like - are money and love interlinked? We feel that money is important, but love should always be priority," she added.

The episode will air on MTV on Friday.

Sanam Johar participated in Star Plus dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8' with girlfriend Abigail Pande. He was also one of the stron participant in Colors TV reality show 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa'.

Next Story VALENTINE'S DAY SPECIAL: TV celebs REVEAL their VALENTINE DAY plans

