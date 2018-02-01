NAAMKARANN: SHOCKING ! TV actress Sayantani Ghosh to LEAVE the show?

Star Plus show Naamkarann is witnessing rising action on the graph.However a huge shock awaits the audience. The character of Neela Parekh essayed by former Bigg Boss contestant Sayantani Ghosh will reportedly die in the upcoming episodes.We know that Neil (Zain Imam) rescues Avni Aditi Rathore from Vidyut essayed by Karan Nagpal who is the antagonist of the show.ZainAditi RathoreAs reported by TellyChakkar, Vidyut will return to wreak a havoc in the happy life of Avni and Neil.Yes, the upcoming episodes are going to witness rampage drama with goons and guns. The goons will try to shoot Avni, however in the chaos, Neela will get shot and will die.Avni will be devastated to lose her mother.Sayantani Ghosh will be finishing her shoot in a couple of days.Sayantani Ghosh (Image: Instagram)