NAAMKARANN: Nalini Negi and Puru Chibber QUIT the show

New Delhi: Star Plus show ‘Naamkarann’ is gearing up for the second marriage of Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni (Aditi Rathore). But here comes some bad news for the fans of the show. TV actress Nalini Negi, who plays the role of Riya Mehra, decided to quit the show few days ago.As per source of an online entertainment portal, “Nalini has already put down her papers, as she feels there is nothing to explore with her character. Also, she has already informed the production house about her quitting the show.”Now we hear that Puru Chibber is also leaving the show. TV Actor Puru Chibber, who was on a break from "Naamkarann", has now quit the show. Produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the Hindi drama, which also starred late actress Reema Lagoo, revolves around Avni, the illegitimate child of Ashish and Asha."I have quit the show. It was a mutual decision between me and the makers. There is nothing left for my character in the show. It's sad, but after Reema ma'am's sudden demise even the makers were forced to come up with a new track. But I am open to working with the team in future," Puru said in a statement."I really enjoyed a strong bond with Reema ji. She played my mother in the show," he said.Reema, who died in May, played Avni's grandmother.