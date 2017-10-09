 NAAMKARANN: Nalini Negi and Puru Chibber QUIT the show
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • NAAMKARANN: Nalini Negi and Puru Chibber QUIT the show

NAAMKARANN: Nalini Negi and Puru Chibber QUIT the show

TV actors leave Star Plus show, Naamkarann.

By: || Updated: 09 Oct 2017 06:01 PM
NAAMKARANN: Nalini Negi and Puru Chibber QUIT the show

TV actress Nalini Negi and Puru Chibber quit Naamkarann

New Delhi: Star Plus show ‘Naamkarann’ is gearing up for the second marriage of Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni (Aditi Rathore). But here comes some bad news for the fans of the show. TV actress Nalini Negi, who plays the role of Riya Mehra, decided to quit the show few days ago.

As per source of an online entertainment portal, “Nalini has already put down her papers, as she feels there is nothing to explore with her character. Also, she has already informed the production house about her quitting the show.”



A post shared by Nalini Negi (@nalininegi) on










A post shared by Nalini Negi (@nalininegi) on






Sent by a fan ...Thanxx a lot mileychung 😊


A post shared by Nalini Negi (@nalininegi) on










A post shared by Nalini Negi (@nalininegi) on




Now we hear that Puru Chibber is also leaving the show. TV Actor Puru Chibber, who was on a break from "Naamkarann", has now quit the show. Produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the Hindi drama, which also starred late actress Reema Lagoo, revolves around Avni, the illegitimate child of Ashish and Asha.



Thank u for the response 🙏🏻 #bhoomithefilm in cinemas right now go n watch 😀


A post shared by Puru Chibber (@puruchibber) on










Sometimes being alone is the best feeling😊

A post shared by Puru Chibber (@puruchibber) on






😇 📷 @aparnadixit2061


A post shared by Puru Chibber (@puruchibber) on






"I have quit the show. It was a mutual decision between me and the makers. There is nothing left for my character in the show. It's sad, but after Reema ma'am's sudden demise even the makers were forced to come up with a new track. But I am open to working with the team in future," Puru said in a statement.

"I really enjoyed a strong bond with Reema ji. She played my mother in the show," he said.

Reema, who died in May, played Avni's grandmother.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta is BACK but not in the MAIN HOUSE

trending now

VIDEO
Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to be the ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta is OUT of the show
INDIA
Lucknow: On Karva Chauth UP Police gifted helmets to ...