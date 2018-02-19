NAAMKARANN: ANOTHER TWIST! Soni Singh's character to get a MAKEOVER !

New Delhi: Actress Soni Singh who was playing a Bollywood buff in Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial ‘Naamkarann’ will now play a philanthropist in the show after the leap.

"My character in the show started with funny shades. I was a fun loving girl who used to enjoy her life relating herself to Bollywood celebs and then it turned grey for sometime which latter again turned positive. I was helpful to the people around me. I was in jail then. But now after the leap in the show my character has altered and I'm playing a philanthropist. I will be seen putting up with an NGO," Soni said.

Actress Soni Singh is known for playing powerful roles in the television shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Saraswatichandra, Yeh Vaada Raha.

Soni Singh is also excited about her new look in the show. She shares, "Earlier in Naamkarann I was seen as one of the prisoner and use to wear a normal uniform regularly. But now I have got to an amazing look to portray. My character Sunaheri, will be seen wearing saree but in totally modern way with black metal jewellery. That will for sure set a new fashion trend. I'm just in love with my new look."

Sources also said that her character was earlier decided to moved out but she was again signed for the role after the leap.

Soni who appeared as Bigg Boss 8 contestant and also joined the laughter shows of Kapil Sharma said, "Yaa, I wasn't shooting since a month and my character was away from the screen. But viewers and fans were missing me and writing about it on social media. So Yes I'm back. And I'm thankful to my fans and well wishers for showering so much love."