Naagin actress Puja Sharma to ENTER Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak



Hi guys ! You can watch me on @ColorsTV Dil se dil tak as Priya at 10pm & 11:30 am ( repeat telecast timing) #dilsediltak #colorstv #Pujasharma

— Puja Sharma (@HappysoulPS) March 6, 2018

: Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak is going to have a new entry soon.Naagin actress Puja Sharma is making an entry in the show. She portrayed Tanvi in Colors TV supernatural drama Naagin.&nAnd if the reports are true, Puja will bring a series of twists and turns with her in the show. She will be storming in the show as Bharat's ex-lover and will make some shocking revelations about the past.She will grow to be a negative character and will try distorting the equation between the leads Teni, Shorvori Desai and Parth.Bharat is played by Jignesh Joshi , while Teni, Shorvori and Parth are played by Jasmin Bhasin, Rashmi Desai and Rohan Gandotra respectively.Dil Se Dil Tak deals with the concepts of surrogacy and selfless love, and its premise is based on 2001 Bollywood film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.