Naagin 3 to replace Chandrakanta on Colors TV

: Naagin 3 is undoubtedly the most awaited season as of now. Even before the release of its official trailer, the upcoming season has been hitting the headlines. Rumours, speculations, guesses about the season have all made its way to the news.Now we are getting to read reports that Naagin 3 will be airing on the time slot of Chandrakanta: Ek Maayavi Prem Gaatha, that is 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday.Some times ago, rumours about Chandrakanta going off air were running rife. However, according to reports now the slot of Chandrakanta will be given to Naagin 3 on which the makers can bank upon. Chandrakanta will be aired on a different time now.Chandrakanta that started with much pomp, failed to woo the audience. Makers had a lot of hopes pinned to the renewal of the epic love-story. So had the audience.Over-expectation may be one of the factors that led to quick downfall of the show. The show has been struggling for TRP since long now. It will be now given a new time slot.Naagin 3 has Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna.