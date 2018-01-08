Naagin 3: Former Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna joins the franchise

This time , three lead actresses will be seen in the snake-woman show. According to the reports that are doing rounds, Qubool hai fame Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani had been finalised as the first two leads of the show. Lately, news about Former Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna being roped in for the third female lead, is on the spike.
As far as male lead is concerned , Jodha Akbar actor Rajat Tokas who played the 'Icchadhari Nevla' in the previous season will be the male lead in the show.
With all the big names in it, Naagin 3 is ready to hit the small screens soon. The trailer of it has also been launched which we shared with you previously.
Naagin , is one of the most watched TV series in India and Ekta Kapoor's ambitions with the third season are really high.
Mouni Roy who was the lead in the first two seasons, has shared a long and emotional note about the show.
I have been holding onto this emotion for quite sometime now. But its time to let go of something that holds a very large part of my heart. The show that gave me everything; Shivanya & Shivangi , embodying em was a privilege I was given by my @ektaravikapoor . Thank you maam , i shall always be thankful and they ll always be a part of me. My little land of make belief ~ Naagin 1 & 2. Anyone who knows me knows how attached i am with what i love. So without much ado i bid adieu. Waiting eagerly for the next season telecast & wishing the new team all my love & luck. P.S this one s gonna be epic too #NaaginForever❤️ @varunthebabbar @muktadhond @anusoru @shreya_nehal @tanyaa03 @nidhikurda @eshagupta1331
There will only be one Naagin for us and that's You! All good things come to an end ... and bigger things await you; some of which I'm writing with my heart and soul (Mehrunissa). You made Naagin 'INDIA'S most watched show in the last 5years', now other feats await you. Love you.❤️
According to reports, this time the story will revolve around a young and happening group of college friends. It is said ti be similar to the story of hit TV series Vampire Diaries.