Naagin 3: Former Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna joins the franchise

: Finally after all the hubbub over the cast of Naagin 3 , the list is out and it will make the fans brim with joy.This time , three lead actresses will be seen in the snake-woman show. According to the reports that are doing rounds, Qubool hai fame Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani had been finalised as the first two leads of the show. Lately, news about Former Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna being roped in for the third female lead, is on the spike.As far as male lead is concerned , Jodha Akbar actor Rajat Tokas who played the 'Icchadhari Nevla' in the previous season will be the male lead in the show.With all the big names in it, Naagin 3 is ready to hit the small screens soon. The trailer of it has also been launched which we shared with you previously.Naagin , is one of the most watched TV series in India and Ekta Kapoor's ambitions with the third season are really high.Mouni Roy who was the lead in the first two seasons, has shared a long and emotional note about the show.According to reports, this time the story will revolve around a young and happening group of college friends. It is said ti be similar to the story of hit TV series Vampire Diaries.