Mythological TV show 'Nagarjun...Ek Yoddha' launched

Mumbai: TV show based on mythology, "Nagarjun... Ek Yoddha" was launched here, vouching to be different from the mythological shows which have been having a successful run on Television lately.



An amalgamation of grand sets, hint of glamour, pint of reality and base of mythological elements, Life OK's TV show which was launched here on Tuesday, impressed the media present with its different teaser and presentation.







The cast of the show includes names like Marathi actress Kishori Shahane, Nawab Shah, Shruti Ulfat, Mrunal Jain, Chetan Hansraj and Nikitin Dheer.







"This is a grand show. The grandeur of the visuals that you will get to see are sure to attract the audience out there. This show has as it is stated building that level of curiosity among people," Kishori told IANS.

With top notch effects, the grandeur of the show and the backing of influential team of writers, music composer and set designer, "Nagarjun...Ek Yoddha" is sure to grab eye balls of the youth.The show has been written by Robin Bhatt along with Akash Khurana, who have also penned the block buster film "Krrish".The sets have been designed by Nitin Desai while the soundtrack had been composed by Jeet Gannguli and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Siddharth Mahadevan.The show which starts on May 30, derives its storyline from Mahabharata.The plot of "Nagarjun...Ek Yoddha" revolves around a character named Arjun (essayed by Anshuman Malhotra), who is surrounded by a living family, loyal family and a budding love life. Little does he know, that a secret from Mahabharata time is going to shake up his world sand put him in the centre of a mythological conspiracy."We believe the show will bring a super hero to the Indian screen that is truly rooted in our values," spokesperson of the channel said."Nagarjun... Ek Yoddha" has been produced by Beyond Dreams Entertainment Pvt Ltd.