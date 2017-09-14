Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina finally BROKE UP!







The vacay s treating me well ! 💋 xx

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 12, 2017 at 11:24am PDT













Tales..



A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 11, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on







The last rose of summer

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:00am PDT





: Popular TV actress Mouni Roy is on could nine these days as her career in TV industry is doing really well. Actress will also make her bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Gold’.But all is not well in her personal life. At least that’s what rumours say. Last month we exclusively told you that TV actor Mohit Raina and Mouni Roy have parted ways. Although actor denied the news and said “We are good and she has worked hard for years to be here. People are trying to pull her down and malign her image."Now as per recent reports, lovebirds have unfollowed each other on Twitter and Instagram. Not just this, few days ago Mohit’s posted a cryptic message on his Instagram. He captioned the picture, “Rather than love , than fame , than money give me truth - Henry David”Mohit and Mouni met on the sets of Life Ok show, ‘Devon Ke dev..Mahadev’ and fell in love. The lovely couple has been dating since then and also have been spotted together at many social events and vacations.The sizzling chemistry between the duo was the reason behind good TRP of ‘Devon Ke Dev..Mahadev’ show.Well, now it seems that it is ‘over’ for them.Mouni Roy was last seen in Colors TV show, 'Naagin 2'. She started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s popular show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.