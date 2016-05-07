Mother's Day: TV celebs recall moments when they made their mothers' proud

Mumbai: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, that falls on Sunday, popular celebrities from the telly world including Ratan Rajput, Saumya Tandon and Aasif Shaikh have shared their feelings for their mothers by recalling moments when they made their mothers proud.

All these days make me so emotional as I don’t stay with my family. It’s not Mother's Day which reminds me of my mother in fact it’s every day. So I had come up with an idea long back that since April 20 is my birthday, on that date every year I gift something to my mother and realise her how grateful I am to have me into this world and it is all because of her.: Mothers are such wonderful people and everyone who has a mother is really lucky. I remember when I wasn’t working and used to be just at home my mother walks up to me one day and gives me a very old purse and tells me here are my savings and you can use it how you want to use it. The purse had Rs.55,000 and I can never forget how my mother has supported me in every way possible. She is really dear to meMy mother used to care about me a lot. All my dresses were stitched by my mother only. As a kid I used to wear the dress I liked on TV and she would exactly make one for me. But in today’s world it is important to be friends with our children since they are exposed to so many various things hence this is one thing I do differently compared to the older generation like my parents.: I was six and I had become mother Mary in the fancy dress competition. When my turn came to go on stage, I refused to go. My mother tried to convince me and pushed me to stage, and slapped me. I went up crying and said, I am Saumya Tandon not Mother Mary. But that one slap made me overcome my stage fear. Here I am facing camera every day in my life, thanks to my mother. I don't think I can be as good as her, she sacrificed her entire life for me and still is doing so.: My mother felt proud of me the day people recognised her as Nazim's mother.There are three instances when I have made my mother proud -- first, when I got the Rashtrapati Puraskar; second, when I worked with her favourite actor, Amitabh Bachchan; and third, the fact that I still call her when I reach home, be it midnight or 4 a.m.I guess wherever I am today, that itself is a big thing for her. In fact, she is the reason behind it. And I am making her dream come true.A mother's work is never done, she works from morning until dawn and she spreads her love amongst everyone in the family. Mother is the best teacher from whom one can have endless learning.My mother felt proud of me when I won 'Nach Baliye' as we worked really hard together and won it. And for her, my marriage was also the best thing to happen as I wanted to get married late. She was quite happy when I did decide to settle down eventually.My mother feels very proud of me when she sees me on TV. Besides that, I have also gifted my mother a car on her birthday last year, which made me feel really proud.