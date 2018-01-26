Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani post picture of their KISS on social media

The two tied the nuptial knot in January 2016 in a fairytale wedding. On the completion of the two beautiful years of their journey , Mohit shared this picture of them kissing in a picturesque location and it is making us croon with adoration.
The picture is followed by heartfelt lines penned by Mohit. He writes, "Couldn’t hv got a better life partner than you baby @sanayairani . Growing old with u is the most beautiful imagination I can ever have . Thank you sooooo much for being my strength . Happy anniversary my love."
Sanaya too shared this small clip on the occasion.
To many more years of love and more love. Thank you for being my love baby and more than that being my life ❤️❤️❤️
These love birds met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum a Star One serial which was based on college love affairs. Mohit who essayed Samrat was seen romancing Gunjan portrayed by Sanaya. Their on-screen chemistry was immensely loved by audience.
Sanaya is remembered for portraying Khushi Kumari Gupta Singh Raizada in Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She subsequently went on to become a popular personality in TV industry. She also appeared in dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa , Zara Nach Ke Dikha and Nach Baliye.
Mohit on the other hand was seen in Sarojini- Ek Nayi Pehal and Love Ka Hai Intezaar .
The couple has time and again left us dumbstruck with their beautiful pictures together.
Enjoying the view of Somebody's house with infinity pool in #taiwan 👌#holiday
Had a lovely time at #tablefor2 . Thank you so much for having us .
Air kissing 😍😍😍
