Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani post picture of their KISS on social media

The much adored couple of Telly-town has completed two happily married years. We're talking about the gorgeous Sanaya Irani and handsome Mohit Sehgal.The two tied the nuptial knot in January 2016 in a fairytale wedding. On the completion of the two beautiful years of their journey , Mohit shared this picture of them kissing in a picturesque location and it is making us croon with adoration.The picture is followed by heartfelt lines penned by Mohit. He writes, "Couldn’t hv got a better life partner than you baby @sanayairani . Growing old with u is the most beautiful imagination I can ever have . Thank you sooooo much for being my strength . Happy anniversary my love."Sanaya too shared this small clip on the occasion.These love birds met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum a Star One serial which was based on college love affairs. Mohit who essayed Samrat was seen romancing Gunjan portrayed by Sanaya. Their on-screen chemistry was immensely loved by audience.Sanaya is remembered for portraying Khushi Kumari Gupta Singh Raizada in Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She subsequently went on to become a popular personality in TV industry. She also appeared in dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa , Zara Nach Ke Dikha and Nach Baliye.Mohit on the other hand was seen in Sarojini- Ek Nayi Pehal and Love Ka Hai Intezaar .The couple has time and again left us dumbstruck with their beautiful pictures together.