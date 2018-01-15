Mixed responses on Twitter after Shilpa Shinde declared Bigg Boss 11 winner



A beautiful soul deserves beautiful things in life.



May the rest of your life be full of many more success like this one.



Congratulations on your achievement!#BB11Finale #BB11WinnerShilpaShinde

Shilpa Shinde @ShindeShilpaS pic.twitter.com/YDa579p4qn



— Akshay Kumar (@Sirakshaykumar_) January 14, 2018





Tomorrow's headlines.

"This is Modi's India. Hina Khan, the poor Indian minority from Kashmir loses in #BB11Finale. All the bigoted Sanghis vote for regressive, moti, Marathi behanji, Shilpa Shinde for staying in the kitchen. This country can never progress."



— Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) January 14, 2018



'Task Queen' 'Mastermind' pls shove these Paid PR titles in ur A$$! ????????????????



Real Queen n Real Mastermind Shilpa Shinde DEMOLISHED all PR efforts!❤️❤️#BB11Finale



— Mahesh Shenoy ???? (@MaheshShenoy12) January 14, 2018



From first day #BiggBoss11 n @BeingSalmanKhan biased with #ShilpaShinde.

We all knew this result will be in #BB11Finale last minute voting for #Fakebigboss #BiggBoss11Winner.

Don't worry @eyehinakhan ur winner we all knew.



— PaNKaj CHauDHAry???????? (@PNKaj_ChAudharY) January 15, 2018



Here is an end to most memorable journey of a person who deserved to win ! #VikasGupta u are a winner for your lost soul army ! #BiggBoss11 #BB11Finale #BB11



— Geetika Tuli (@Geetikatuli) January 14, 2018



Future BB contestants

All you need to have is

Crying skills

Victimising Skills

Make up

Screaming

Man Woman Differentiation skills

And Last but not the least = COOKING SKILLS = BB WINNER #BB11Finale #FixedWinnerShilpa



— A a k a n k s h a . (@aakanksha_joshi) January 14, 2018



Shilpa Shinde ❤️

Shilpa Shinde For The Win converted to

Shilpa Shinde Is Winner Of BB11 #BiggBoss11Winner #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/3lG5PbrWgb



— Akshay Koli (@beingakshay0805) January 14, 2018





Tears in my eyes...i never been this much nervous as today..but finally our Queen Shilpa Shinde won #BB11 #BiggBoss11Winner #BB11Finale

— shubham chahal (@shubham__chahal) January 14, 2018



And here again #ShilpaShinde winner and trending again on twitter. Love her hate her, but u can't ignore her. Love shilpa shinde



— Divesh Agarwal (@diveshhere) January 14, 2018





O shit..!!!

Shilpa Shinde is already trending with 1.19Million tweets..



Thats insane..



That shows the power of Shilpians & why she won #BB11



BB11 Winner Shilpa Shinde



— ADITYA #TeamShilpa???????? (@ItsABhere) January 14, 2018

After engaging viewers for three months, popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 11 ' finally came to an end on January'14. Shilpa Shinde grabbed the Big Boss 11 winners' trophy after defeating Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma in the grand finale.Soon after the results, Twitter exploded with reactions. While the majority of social media users expressed their wishes for Shilpa, there was a section who was not really happy. Here are some of the interesting mixed Twitter reactions soon after the result declared.