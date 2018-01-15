 Mixed responses on Twitter after Shilpa Shinde declared Bigg Boss 11 winner
Search

Mixed responses on Twitter after Shilpa Shinde declared Bigg Boss 11 winner

While the majority of social media users expressed their wishes for Shilpa, there was a section who was not really happy.

By: || Updated: 15 Jan 2018 10:15 AM
Mixed responses on Twitter after Shilpa Shinde declared Bigg Boss 11 winner

Photo: Screengrab colors

New Delhi: After engaging viewers for three months, popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 11 ' finally came to an end on January'14. Shilpa Shinde grabbed the Big Boss 11 winners' trophy after defeating Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma in the grand finale.

Soon after the results, Twitter exploded with reactions. While the majority of social media users expressed their wishes for Shilpa, there was a section who was not really happy. Here are some of the interesting mixed Twitter reactions soon after the result declared.

 



 





 



 





 



 





 



 





 

 



 





 

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: CONFIRMED! Shilpa Shinde becomes the WINNER of the show

trending now

PHOTOS
IN PICS: Lisa Haydon's holiday pictures dominate Instagram
VIDEO
Major highlights of Anuj Loya, Justice BH Loya's son's ...
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: This is what Shilpa Shinde’s EX ...