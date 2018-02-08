Mithun's special bond with Rani

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty shares a special bond with actress Rani Mukerji, and says she will always remain a "little girl" for him.Mithun spoke about his relationship with Rani when she became a part of "Dance India Dance Season 6" to promote her forthcoming film "Hichki"."Rani's maasi, Debashree Roy, has been Bengal's number one actress and I can never forget how she supported me and fed me during my struggling days. I have been fed at her house and for me Rani Mukerji will always remain that small little girl," Mithun said in a statement.To this, Rani said: "That is why, I fondly address Mithun da as my Mama and truly love him."The show is aired on Zee TV.