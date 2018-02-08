 Mithun's special bond with Rani
08 Feb 2018
Mumbai: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty shares a special bond with actress Rani Mukerji, and says she will always remain a "little girl" for him.

Mithun spoke about his relationship with Rani when she became a part of "Dance India Dance Season 6" to promote her forthcoming film "Hichki".

"Rani's maasi, Debashree Roy, has been Bengal's number one actress and I can never forget how she supported me and fed me during my struggling days. I have been fed at her house and for me Rani Mukerji will always remain that small little girl," Mithun said in a statement.
















To this, Rani said: "That is why, I fondly address Mithun da as my Mama and truly love him."

The show is aired on Zee TV.

