Mika Singh to marry in 2017

By: || Updated: 25 May 2016 02:24 PM
Mumbai: Popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh has assured his fans that he will get married by next year.

Mika, who is currently seen as a mentor on the singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa", made the announcement at the wedding special episode of the show.

"Yes, it is true. It was the 'shaadi' (marriage) environment on the set of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', where all the other mentors were sharing their wedding anecdotes that prompted me to take the plunge," Mika said in a statement.

"It felt like it was time to share some of my own. So the wait is over, as I have finally decided to get married in the coming year. Let’s hope I get a nice girl as my companion for life,” he added.

Mika, who has been a part of the Indian music industry for over a decade now, is best known for his songs like “Mauja hi mauja”, “Subah hone na de” and “Sawan mein lag gaye aag”.

Apart from him, the Zee TV show also features Sajid Ali, Wajid Ali, Pritam Chakraborty as mentors.

