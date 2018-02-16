Meet the WINNER of DANCE INDIA DANCE 6

Dance India Dance will have its Grand finale on Sunday 17th February on Zee TV. But we have come to know the winner of the show.
As per news in Indiaforums, “The title of Dance India Dance Season 6 has been bagged by talented Sanket Gaonkar from Mini Ke Masterblasters. This season has seen new panel of mentors as well as hosts.”
This time show is being hosted by TV actress Amruta Khanvilkar and Sahil Khattar.
Thanking all his fans and supporters, Sanket posted a picture on his Instagram, and wrote, “Thank you so much everyone who all have voted me and suoported me and now its time to pray for me that I win Dance India Dance Season 6😇
So guyzzz aapko sabko dil se thank you bolna chata hu love you all😘💖 Thank you😇🙏
#DID6#Allaboutdance
#MINIKMASTERBLASTERS
#Borntodance💖”
Check out the pictures and some videos of Sanket:
Proud moment Continously 3 times Highest voted contestent It was not possible by you all guyzz thank you so much everyone and specially for Ankoka Peoples i have made it to Grand finale so guyzz plzz vote me from tmrw till Thursday 2pm And make me win the Show😇🙏✌️ #DID6 #Allaboutdance #MINIKMASTERBLASTERS #Borntodance💖 1800 120 1908 Only one miscall☺️
A post shared by Sanket Gaonkar (@sanketgaonkar07) on
#thatwinningmoment #DID6 #winner #sanketgaonkar07😘😘 #finallyprooved #ankolakawaokarsanketgaonker😘😘 #borntodance💖 #dancingstar
A post shared by sanket gaonkar (@sanketgaonkarr07) on
Congratulations to Sanket.