 Meet the WINNER of DANCE INDIA DANCE 6
Dance India Dance 6 grand finale will be aired on 17th February.

By: || Updated: 16 Feb 2018 04:42 PM
Dance India Dance Winner 6

New Delhi: One of the most popular dance reality show Dance India Dance has almost reached it finale. This is the sixth season of Dance India Dance with Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji and Mini Pradhan as the judges/ mentors of the show.

Dance India Dance will have its Grand finale on Sunday 17th February on Zee TV. But we have come to know the winner of the show.

As per news in Indiaforums, “The title of Dance India Dance Season 6 has been bagged by talented Sanket Gaonkar from Mini Ke Masterblasters. This season has seen new panel of mentors as well as hosts.”

This time show is being hosted by TV actress Amruta Khanvilkar and Sahil Khattar.

Thanking all his fans and supporters, Sanket posted a picture on his Instagram, and wrote, “Thank you so much everyone who all have voted me and suoported me and now its time to pray for me that I win Dance India Dance Season 6😇

So guyzzz aapko sabko dil se thank you bolna chata hu love you all😘💖 Thank you😇🙏

#DID6#Allaboutdance

#MINIKMASTERBLASTERS

#Borntodance💖”

Check out the pictures and some videos of Sanket:

























Congratulations to Sanket.

First Published:
