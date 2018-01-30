Meet the NEW LEAD actor for NAAGIN 3

: After huge success of Bigg Boss 11, Colors TV is gearing up for another season of its hit supernatural show, Naagin 3. Ardent fans of Naagin are aware that in the third season of the show, cast has been entirely changed. Popular Naagins Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Aashka Goradia have been replaced by Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna.In the show, Surbhi Jyoti and TV actor Pearl V Puri will play the lead roles. There are speculations that TV actor Rajat Tokas will also play an important character in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3.The latest actor to join Naagin 3 bandwagon is Ankit Mohan. As per news in India Forums, “Ankit Mohan aka Akash Mehra of 'Kumkum Bhagya' will soon be back with Balaji and join the cast of Naagin 3.If sources are to be believed, his character will be powerful and the actor has been working hard to maintain his physique to keep up with the role.”Check out some pictures of Ankit Mohan:Naagin 3 will hit the TV screens in March and it will take the time slot of ‘Chandrakanta’.Are you excited to see 'Qubool Hai' actress Surbhi Jyoti as the new ‘Naagin’?