Priyank Sharma is all set to romance this TV hottie in his next project.

By: || Updated: 23 Jan 2018 03:19 PM
Meet Priyank Sharma’s SEXY lead actress

TV actress Harshita Gaur and Priyank Sharma

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestant and TV actor Priyank Sharma is all over news right now. The reason is Priyank has announced that he is doing web series with Ekta Kapoor and Vikas Gupta.

Now, here is some more light on the web series and Priyank’s new heroine. She is not just a TV actress but also Asia’s sexiest women.

Priyank Vikas

Priyank Vikas 2

Priyank Vikas 3

According to news in Spotboye.com, “Priyank will get up close and personal with TV hottie Harshita Gaur in the series.”

While talking to the portal, Vikas said, “We are considering Harshita Gaur for the role. If she’s available and things go well... it will be Harshita opposite Priyank, in the series.”

Harshita rose to fame with Channel V show, ‘Sadda Haq’. Check out some of her pictures:



Stitch me up with love!!


A post shared by Harshita Gaur (@harshita1210) on






Harshita 2

Harshita 3

Harshita 4

Harshita 5

Harshita 6

Harshita 7

Do you like this new and sizzling pair Harshita Gaur and Priyank Sharma?

