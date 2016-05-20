New couple alert! 'Mahabharat' actress DATING son of popular singer Hans Raj Hans

TV actress Mansi Sharma who rose to fame with 'Mahabharat' and 'Pyar Ko Ho Jaane Do' is in love.The actress is reportedly in relationship with good looking Punjabi singer Yuvraj Hans, son of popular crooner Hans Raj Hans.Leading telly website Tellychakkar.com quoted a source saying, “Initially, Mansi and Yuvraj met during the BCL Punjab matches. Being in the same team, they slowly became friends. And cupid played his tricks and soon the two started dating and are currently in a happy relationship. Yuvraj also was seen cheering and encouraging Mansi and her team in the BCL matches.”The actress also confirmed the report. She revealed that initially they did not even talk to each other and as a result of it everyone was surprised seeing them in a relationship.