 New couple alert! 'Mahabharat' actress DATING son of popular singer Hans Raj Hans
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • New couple alert! 'Mahabharat' actress DATING son of popular singer Hans Raj Hans

New couple alert! 'Mahabharat' actress DATING son of popular singer Hans Raj Hans

By: || Updated: 20 May 2016 02:20 PM
New couple alert! 'Mahabharat' actress DATING son of popular singer Hans Raj Hans
New Delhi: TV actress Mansi Sharma who rose to fame with 'Mahabharat' and 'Pyar Ko Ho Jaane Do' is in love.

 

Mansi

The actress is reportedly in relationship with good looking Punjabi singer Yuvraj Hans, son of popular crooner Hans Raj Hans.

 

Singer

Leading telly website Tellychakkar.com quoted a source saying, “Initially, Mansi and Yuvraj met during the BCL Punjab matches. Being in the same team, they slowly became friends. And cupid played his tricks and soon the two started dating and are currently in a happy relationship. Yuvraj also was seen cheering and encouraging Mansi and her team in the BCL matches.”

 




 

The actress also confirmed the report. She  revealed that initially they did not even talk to each other and as a result of it everyone was surprised seeing them in a relationship.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Naagin actress Puja Sharma to ENTER Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak

trending now

VIDEO
Watch 25 stories of Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan
INDIA
Hasin Jahan hits back, says 'Shami would have run ...
VIDEO
I tried to convince Mohammad Shami that he should ...