Madhuri Dixit to judge Star Plus' Dance Champions

The show is being judged by Choreographer Remo Dsouza and Terence Lewis. Apart from them, many guest judges have been the part of this show and the new in this guest list is Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit.Madhuri will not only be a part of the guest panel, but will also be getting her challenge for the contestants. As the contestants are gearing up to win the trophy, it will be interesting to see them completing Madhuri's challenge.The Bollywood Diva herself is a trained classical dancer. She has earlier judged dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'.