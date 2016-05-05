Love you forever: Karan to Bipasha Basu







Actor Karan Singh Grover, who has tied the knot with actress Bipasha Basu, says that he will love her forever.Karan, who got married twice earlier, and Bipasha got married on April 30. The "Hate Story 3" star took to Instagram, where he shared a cute moment from their wedding.In the photograph, Karan is seen giving a peck on Bipasha's cheek."I must've have been a saint in my previous birth to deserve such a beautiful, loving, caring bride. Every moment spent with you is bliss. I love you forever and a day," Karan captioned the image.The couple's wedding reception, which was held here on the same day, saw the who's who of tinsel town gracing the event.The reception was attended by Bollywood A-listers like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.The reception, held at St. Regis hotel in South Mumbai, was also attended by other celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor among others.