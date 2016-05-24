Leading TV actor injured in serious road mishap !

The accident took place a day before Abhishek’s birthday says report published in a leading entertainment portal India-Forum.
The actor took to photo-sharing website Instagram and shared a picture of his knee injury. He captioned the picture as, "Arghhhhh... It painss like helll???????? thats y i hate bikes "
When the portal buzzed Abhishek about his condition he said "It's very sad that just before my birthday, I met with this deadly accident. I had gone to Goa to celebrate my birthday which falls on 23rd May but just a day before i.e. on 22nd I got injured."
Get well soon Abhishek!