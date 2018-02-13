 Aditi Rathore to QUIT Naamkarann
Aditi played the female lead of the show.

By: || Updated: 13 Feb 2018 07:58 AM
Image: Instagram (@ad_aditirathore93)

 Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rathore will bid adieu to TV show "Naamkarann".

Her character Avni will be shown dead in the Star Plus show.

"Yes, I will be seen dying on the show. 'Naamkarann' has given me so much as an actor, so anything for it," Aditi said in a statement.

The makers haven't revealed how the track is going to progress and lead to such trail of events.

"Naamkarann", the romantic drama, gave a shock to its viewers with the death of a beloved character Neela, essayed by Sayantani Ghosh, in the show. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, the creator of the show, had also thanked the actress for playing the role.

