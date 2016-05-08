Lead actor quits 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'

Here is a bad news for all 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' fans. The lead actor of the mega-hit show Mohammad Nazim who portrays the character of Ahem Modi has decided to leave the show.Mohammad Nazim himself confirmed the news to a leading entertainment portal saying, “Yes, I am leaving the show. I want to try something new and interesting. I have few film projects lined up but nothing has been decided yet.”Apart from this, the show is all set to take another leap, following which Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi and Sonam Lamba aka Vidya might leave the show.