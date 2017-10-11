'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Director Talat Jani Passes Away







Shocked....RIP! Only person to have directed both dad and me! https://t.co/T7gCsCT2k6

— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) October 9, 2017



Well known director #TalatJani has passed away... Shocked and saddened... Condolences to the family... RIP. pic.twitter.com/YyFnbUSOLb



— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 10, 2017



Talat Jani who had renal problems, slipped in his washroom on October 6. He then was admitted to IASIS hospital in Vasai where he took his last breath.BJP leader Smriti Irani also got fame in her acting career with 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'Talat directed 12 TV soaps that includes 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna', 'Khwahish', 'Sannata: The Silence', 'Jeena Sirf Merre Liye', 'Heena', 'Taaqat', 'Rang' and 'Fateh'.Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor expressed his grief over his demise and wrote, 'Shocked....RIP! Only person to have directed both dad and me!'Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter and paid the condolences: