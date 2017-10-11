 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Director Talat Jani Passes Away
Talat Jani who had renal problems, slipped in his washroom on October 6. He then was admitted to IASIS hospital in Vasai where he took his last breath.

By: || Updated: 11 Oct 2017 11:33 AM
(TV director Talat Jani/Image- Twitter)

New Delhi: Sad news for TV industry as veteran TV director Talat Jani who was known for his longest running show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', has reportedly been passed away.

Talat Jani who had renal problems, slipped in his washroom on October 6. He then was admitted to IASIS hospital in Vasai where he took his last breath.

BJP leader Smriti Irani also got fame in her acting career with 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Talat directed 12 TV soaps that includes 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna', 'Khwahish', 'Sannata: The Silence', 'Jeena Sirf Merre Liye', 'Heena', 'Taaqat', 'Rang' and 'Fateh'.

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor expressed his grief over his demise and wrote, 'Shocked....RIP! Only person to have directed both dad and me!'



 



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to Twitter and paid the condolences:

 



