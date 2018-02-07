 Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have DECIDED the NAME for their BABY GIRL !
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have DECIDED the NAME for their BABY GIRL !

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have DECIDED the NAME for their BABY GIRL !

The name has a beautiful meaning.

By: || Updated: 07 Feb 2018 01:13 PM
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have DECIDED the NAME for their BABY GIRL !

Image: Instagram (kylie Jenner)

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have named their daughter Stormi.

In an Instagram post, Kylie posted an image of her holding her daughter's hand with the caption: "Stormi", reports the thesun.co.uk.

Kylie posted the full name of the child . It reads "Stormi Webster".



stormi webster 👼🏽


A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on






Although Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to reveal the reason they chose the moniker, some baby name websites say the name means having "charm" and being able to "attract money".

Another website claims Stormi means someone who is a "free spirit" and has the "biggest heart".

Kylie announced on Sunday that her child with Scott was born on February 1 and apologised for keeping her pregnancy secret from her 101 million Instagram followers and other fans.

Stormi is the second of three additions to the Kardashian clan this year. Half-sister Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband Kanye West announced the arrival in January of their third child -- Chicago.

Stormi joins Kardashian cousins North, Saint, Reign, Dream, Mason and Penelope.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story ADORABLE ! Finally the Jai and Veeru of BIGG BOSS 11 REUNITE !

trending now

TV
ADORABLE ! Finally the Jai and Veeru of BIGG BOSS 11 ...
VIDEO
Rafale Deal: Nirmala Sitharaman keeps mum on Rahul Gandhi's ...
INDIA
Lashkar terrorist Naveed Jutt, who escaped from captivity, took ...