Kundali Bhagya actor Abhishek Kapur CONFESSES his love for Jennifer Winget

: TV actress Jennifer Winget won everyone’s heart with her brilliant performance in Sony Entertainment Television show ‘Beyhadh’. She played the role of ‘Maya Mehrotra’ in the thriller show.Jennifer’s pretty face, perfect figure and versatile acting have got her fans like TV actors Aly Goni and Kushal Tandon. Last year it was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni who confessed that ‘Saraswatichandra’ actress is his all time crush.Now another actor who has joined the bandwagon of Jennifer’s fan list is TV star Abhishek Kapur.Well, Abhishek has not said that he is a fan of Jennifer but openly confessed his love for Jennifer.While talking to Tellychakkar.com, Abhishek was asked which actress he finds attractive and he replied, ““I love Jennifer Winget! She is really, really beautiful!”We totally agree with Abhishek!Abhishek is currently seen in Zee TV show ‘Kundali Bhagya’.Jennifer Winget rose to fame with hit show ‘Dill Mill Gaye’. She will be soon seen in Colors TV show ‘Bepanah’ with Harshad Chopda and Sehban Azim.