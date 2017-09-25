 Kudos: TV actress Kavita Kaushik gives a befitting reply after getting trolled for her dress
Kavita was attending a Navratri event in Jodhpur.

Image: Instagram@ikavitakaushik

Mumbai: TV actress Kavita Kaushik recently got trolled for her dress which she was wearing at a Navratri event in Jodhpur.

FIR star was wearing a traditional peach colored  Anarkali dress for the evening. She had posted some of the pictures from the evening on her twitter and Instagram account too.

 



She had posted a Boomerang video too on her account which she captioned, "Nothing like the Indian Anarkali outfit". But she became the target of a troll, which mocked her remarking that the dress is free of cost.

 





 



Kavita was in no mood to ignore this troll and she gave a befitting reply. She snapped back and wrote, "No! Unlike others I don't wear rented clothes! Everything I wear is my own hence you will see me repeat my clothes often! #noshame.”

 





In an interview to online website Spotboye, Kavita said, "As a child, I remember picking out the bugs from the rice before cooking. Trolls for me are like that one percent useless worms amongst the wonderful loving fans, hence I don’t mind picking them out and showing them their place,".

Kavita was last seen in the TV show “Dr. Bhanumati on Duty”. She has worked in many television serials Ghar Ek Sapna, Remix, Kutumb but rose to fame with SAB TV’s serial “FIR” where she played the role of “Chandrmukhi Chautala”.

The actress recently got married with her boyfriend Ronnit Biswas.

 

