 TV actor Shaheer Sheikh to make a COMEBACK !
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • TV actor Shaheer Sheikh to make a COMEBACK !

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh to make a COMEBACK !

After enticing the watchers with his oh-so-cute looks in super hit series Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Shaheer Sheikh will now be seen in another romantic role.

By: || Updated: 24 Jan 2018 04:46 PM
TV actor Shaheer Sheikh to make a COMEBACK !

TV actors Sheer Sheikh is reportedly making a comeback soon / Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Fans of the TV hunk Shaheer Sheikh can now rejoice as talks about his power-packed comeback are doing the rounds.

Shaheer Sheikh who totally swept the audience off their feet, female ones in particular, with his bit as Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, will be soon coming back on your TV screens with a new show.

The critically acclaimed show Kuchh Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi which brought Erica Fernandes to light as Dr. Sona Bose, also helped Shaheer to earn a fandom. His portrayal of a lover and a father with sheer perfection has made him a favourite of many , particularly the female fans.




It is rumoured that Shaheer will be now playing a chocolaty lover boy in his upcoming soap which is going to be a love story. It is being said that the initial shoot has already been completed.





had to click a picture for u guys. #madMe #shaheersheikh good night.

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on




Now Shaheer  in a romantic character, isn’t that called a cherry on the cake? Stay tuned for more developments.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story This TV actress is NOT HAPPY with Prince-Yuvika’s ENGAGEMENT

trending now

INDIA
'Padmaavat' controversy: Rajput organisations move Supreme Court against film ...
TV
OMG! Sonal Vengurlekar is DATING this QUBOOL HAI actor?
PHOTOS
IN PICS: TV actresses Ankita Lokhande and Surveen Chawla ...