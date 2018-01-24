TV actor Shaheer Sheikh to make a COMEBACK !

New Delhi: Fans of the TV hunk Shaheer Sheikh can now rejoice as talks about his power-packed comeback are doing the rounds.Shaheer Sheikh who totally swept the audience off their feet, female ones in particular, with his bit as Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, will be soon coming back on your TV screens with a new show.The critically acclaimed show Kuchh Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi which brought Erica Fernandes to light as Dr. Sona Bose, also helped Shaheer to earn a fandom. His portrayal of a lover and a father with sheer perfection has made him a favourite of many , particularly the female fans.It is rumoured that Shaheer will be now playing a chocolaty lover boy in his upcoming soap which is going to be a love story. It is being said that the initial shoot has already been completed.Now Shaheer in a romantic character, isn’t that called a cherry on the cake? Stay tuned for more developments.