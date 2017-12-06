Krystle D'Souza to play the new Naagin after Mouni Roy?







A new nagin arrives! As we bid Adieu to @imouniroy and @adaakhann from NAAGIN🐉🐉🐉🐉we welcome the NEW! Will soon reveal my new ‘naagin’ or should I say ‘NAAGINS’ #waitfornaagin3

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Dec 5, 2017 at 5:36am PST





New Delhi: Ekta Kapoor has created a hustle among TV serial buffs with her recent "Guess Who" Instagram post. She has bid adieu to Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan from popular TV show Naagin and simultaneously she has welcomed two new Naagins in the show. Without revealing the details of the two actresses, she has definitely sparked a curiosity amongst fans.Making of the third part of Naagin had been doing rounds in whisper but now Ekta has confirmed the fact. She has also confirmed that the leading ladies of the previous two series will no longer be seen on the show.The fans are super excited to know who the fresh naagin is this time.If reports are true, for the role of Shivani the makers are considering two TV beauties, Surbhi Jyoti and Krystle D’Souza. Of the two, chances of Krystle grabbing the role are high because of her looks. She perfectly fits in as a Naagin because of her slender figure and light eyes.Vindya Tiwari and Tanya Sharma are being considered for Taksha’s role.There will be a complete overhaul of the show. The plot of the series will shift to college now. It will present a happening college life where two friends Shivani and Taksha will be studying. The series will then witness supernatural connection in the lives of both the friends which will be traced back to their previous births.The third season will hit the TV screens in the month of January as Colors TV gets done with Bigg Boss season 11. We also hear reports of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma playing the male lead in the show. Finally after a long time, Indian TV will get a young and breezy show.Previous Naagin Mouni Roy is busy with films and Adaa Khan is busy with reality shows as of now.