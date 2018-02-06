 Krystle D'Souza takes cue from Rekha's act
Krystle D'Souza is going to perform 'Mujra' in her new show.

By: || Updated: 06 Feb 2018 10:02 PM
TV actress Krystle D'Souza

Mumbai: TV actress Krystle D'Souza has taken inspiration from veteran cine icon Rekha for an upcoming sequence for her Colors TV show "Belan Waali Bahu".

In the Colors TV show, Roopa (essayed by Krystle) is leaving no stone unturned to fulfill the wishes of her late husband Ladoo (essayed by Dheeraj Sarna). And that is the reason why she will perform 'mujra' specially for him.

To prepare for this role, Krystle has taken inspiration from the legendary Rekha to perform on "Salaam-E-Ishq" from the film "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar".
























"When I was told about this sequence, my excitement went to another level as I have admired Rekhaji's performance on this song. Getting a chance to do the same number onscreen is a brilliant feeling for me," Krystle said in a statement.

"Though it was a little challenging, but I thoroughly enjoyed my performance. I can't wait to hear what the viewers have to say about it."

