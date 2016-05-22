 Krushna Abhishek breaks silence over reports of 'Comedy Nights Live' going off-air
By: || Updated: 22 May 2016 01:39 PM
New Delhi: Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma share on-off relationship. Once again Krushna attacked the ace-comedian Kapil Sharma without naming him when reports of ‘Comedy Night Live’ going off-air started doing rounds on social media.

Few days back, it was reported that Krushna's show 'Comedy Nights Live' is going off-air and the makers of the show are shooting for its last episode.  The Krushna Abhishek show will be replaced with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10, which is the much-awaited show of the year, says report.

However, Krushna Abhishek denied the buzz and blamed 'the other party' (Kapil Sharma and his team) for spreading rumours.

Talking to a leading entertainment portal, the comedian laughed off the reports and cleared that the show is not going off-air.

 

