Krushna Abhishek breaks silence over reports of 'Comedy Nights Live' going off-air

Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma share on-off relationship. Once again Krushna attacked the ace-comedian Kapil Sharma without naming him when reports of ‘Comedy Night Live’ going off-air started doing rounds on social media.Few days back, it was reported that Krushna's show 'Comedy Nights Live' is going off-air and the makers of the show are shooting for its last episode. The Krushna Abhishek show will be replaced with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10, which is the much-awaited show of the year, says report.However, Krushna Abhishek denied the buzz and blamed 'the other party' (Kapil Sharma and his team) for spreading rumours.Talking to a leading entertainment portal, the comedian laughed off the reports and cleared that the show is not going off-air.