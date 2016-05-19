Krip Suri cuts health break short for work

Actor Krip Suri took an early discharge from hospital to avoid monetary loss for the producers of TV show "Kalash.. Ek Vishwaas".He says he knew his producers incurred "loss because I was hospitalised and that's why I resumed shooting as soon as possible".Krip, who is seen as the male protagonist of Life OK show "Kalash.. Ek Vishwaas", fell sick in middle of a shoot last week. After a liver-related problem was diagnosed, he was advised complete bed rest.But he took discharge from hospital just two days after treatment."I can never let anyone suffer because of me. Even if it's a genuine problem, I try to make things simpler for others," Krip said in a statement."I knew my producers are going through a loss because of me getting hospitalised and that's why I resumed shooting as soon as possible. I'm trying to make up for the loss they have already incurred in those two days," he added.