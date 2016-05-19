 Krip Suri cuts health break short for work
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Krip Suri cuts health break short for work

Krip Suri cuts health break short for work

By: || Updated: 19 May 2016 05:07 PM
Krip Suri cuts health break short for work
New Delhi: Actor Krip Suri took an early discharge from hospital to avoid monetary loss for the producers of TV show "Kalash.. Ek Vishwaas".

He says he knew his producers incurred "loss because I was hospitalised and that's why I resumed shooting as soon as possible".

Krip, who is seen as the male protagonist of Life OK show "Kalash.. Ek Vishwaas", fell sick in middle of a shoot last week. After a liver-related problem was diagnosed, he was advised complete bed rest.

But he took discharge from hospital just two days after treatment.

"I can never let anyone suffer because of me. Even if it's a genuine problem, I try to make things simpler for others," Krip said in a statement.

"I knew my producers are going through a loss because of me getting hospitalised and that's why I resumed shooting as soon as possible. I'm trying to make up for the loss they have already incurred in those two days," he added.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Naagin actress Puja Sharma to ENTER Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak

trending now

VIDEO
PM Modi to receive French President in Varanasi tomorrow
INDIA
India, Pakistan trade charges on harassment of diplomats, their ...
INDIA
Iran, India deepen military ties