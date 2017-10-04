Kourtney Kardashian would have another baby with Scott Disick

The 38-year-old reality star may have ended her relationship with the 34-year-old entrepreneur, who is now dating Sofia Richie, over two years ago, but she won't rule out getting back with him and having a sibling for their other three children, Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and two-year-old Reign, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Curve
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
How I get in shape fast...on my app.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
Speaking on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" season premiere on Sunday Kourtney - who has been dating Younes Bendjima for around a year, admitted: "I feel like I would [have another baby with him] if the situation was right.
"But that doesn't mean, like, tomorrow, guys. So don't get any ideas."
Meanwhile, Scott recently admitted Kourtney is the "only person" he has ever loved, but they no longer have a "connection".
Kourtney Kardashian is elder to Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.
Well, this news comes as shock to fans as recently her sister Khloe Kardashian too announced that she is pregnant with Tristan Thompson.