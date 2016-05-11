Kinshuk Vaidya 'excited' to work on TV again after a decade

Actor Kinshuk Vaidya, who came into the limelight through his portrayal of Sanju in popular show “Shaka Laka Boom Boom”, is making a comeback on Indian television after a decade with upcoming show “Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka”. He says he is “excited” about his return to the small screen.“Television has always been my first love. I knew I was going to make a comeback to television after completing my studies. I had been offered many shows meanwhile but I wanted to take up something which could excite me,” Kinshuk said in a statement.“I love the concept of the show and hence when I was offered this show there was no looking back. I am pretty excited to work for a television show again after 10 years. Hope the viewers shower their love and accept me the same way they did when I played Sanju,” he added.“Shaka Laka Boom Boom”, which also featured Hansika Motwani and Reema Vohra among others, was appreciated for its fresh content. The show, which started in August 2000, went off the air in October 2004.Produced by Kavita Barjatiya Productions, “Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka”, which will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television, will also star “Humsafars” fame actress Shivya Pathania.