 Kim Kardashian hopes to bring her reality show to India
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Kim Kardashian hopes to bring her reality show to India

Kim Kardashian hopes to bring her reality show to India

Kim talked about her love for India with Vogue India for its March 2018 issue with text written by Mira Jacob.

By: || Updated: 27 Feb 2018 12:43 PM
Kim Kardashian hopes to bring her reality show to India

Image: Instagram (@kimkardashian)

New Delhi:  Kim Kardashian West is in love with the 'desi' attire and Indian jewellery. She hopes to come to India soon with her reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians".

Kim talked about her love for India with Vogue India for its March 2018 issue with text written by Mira Jacob, read a statement.

"The saris, the jewellery, the clothes -- everything was so beautiful," Kim said. "I told my show that we have to figure out how to get to India," she added.

Kim said she always thought she was just going to run her clothing store.

"I didn't think (the show) would go beyond season 1 or 2. And then as things were happening, my mom (Kris Jenner) and I were so excited. We didn't even know what we were starting, but we knew we were in it together. We definitely made so many mistakes. At first, we would be involved in anything. But it helped us work our way up to now, to launching a beauty brand completely by myself, and funding it all," she said.

what piece of advice she would give to young women entrepreneurs, she was asked.

"Don't give your name away. Stand your ground on being an owner in your company. This is something I've heard from my husband (Kanye West) all the time. I did it all the wrong way at first. Or not wrong but I never had that confidence that my husband always had, and it has paid off for him in the end."

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story CONGRATULATIONS! ROADIES judge Nikhil Chinapa blessed with a BABY GIRL

trending now

VIDEO
Sridevi Demise: Was medical history a reason behind her ...
VIDEO
Dubai Police issues death certificate of Sridevi
MOVIES
BREAKING NEWS: Sridevi DIED From Accidental Drowning In Her ...