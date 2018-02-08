Khloé Kardashian flaunts baby bump

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian showed off her maternity style in yet an all-white ensemble for a photo shoot.The 33-year-old mother-to-be had a time out with sister and new mother Kim Kardashian West at Catch in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday.But before their sibling meeting, the pregnant "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality star had a glamorous mini photo shoot, reports people.com."Another day another slay," make-up artist Hrush Achemyan and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons captioned the same portrait of Khloé cradling her baby bump.The latest profile shot of the "Revenge Body" host comes one day after she announced that she is now 29 weeks along in her pregnancy.Khloé and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who have been dating since September 2016, confirmed their pregnancy in December last year.