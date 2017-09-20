 KHATRON KE KHILADI 8: Shantanu Maheshwari is the WINNER of the show
Finally we have winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Updated: 20 Sep 2017 11:20 AM
TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari, winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi

New Delhi: On one hand, Colors TV is gearing up for Bigg Boss 11 but on the other hand, it has finally got its winner of another reality show.

Colors’ stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ had its finale yesterday. This time show has been at the top in TRP charts because of the Rohit Shetty’s stunts and names like Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Geeta Phogat, Shibani Dandekar , Monica Dogra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari in the show.

All the episodes of the show were performed in Spain but the finale happened in Mumbai. There were speculations that Hina Khan won the show with Ravi Dubey and Shantanu Maheshwari in the top 3.



Well, now as per various media reports, not Hina Khan but Shantanu Maheshwari is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.





As per sources of India Forums, “It is none other than Shantanu who has won the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi this season. He has been a consistent performer, and given his best in all the performances. Turns out, all his efforts have paid off and he is the winner of this season.”

Congratulations to Shantanu!

Finale episode will have the star cast of Golmaal 3.

On a related note, Shantanu Maheshwari rose to fame with channel V’s show ‘Dil Dosti Dance’ aka D3, playing the role of Swayam. He was also second runner up in dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’.

