KHATRON KE KHILADI 8: Shantanu Maheshwari is the WINNER of the show

Colors’ stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’ had its finale yesterday. This time show has been at the top in TRP charts because of the Rohit Shetty’s stunts and names like Hina Khan, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Geeta Phogat, Shibani Dandekar , Monica Dogra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari in the show.
All the episodes of the show were performed in Spain but the finale happened in Mumbai. There were speculations that Hina Khan won the show with Ravi Dubey and Shantanu Maheshwari in the top 3.
Just a word to say you guys are such beautiful people... I appreciate you very much. @shantanu.maheshwari @shibanidandekar @niasharma90 . . . It's been a wild ride!! #kkk8 #fearfactor #glory2017 #love . . #mondog #dmoney #monicadogra #india @colorstv #mumbai #paininspain
@Regrann from @nivi_shabs - The KHILADIS together again 😍😍 The GRAND FINALE. @ravidubey2312 @niasharma90 @itsrohitshetty @rithvik_d @shantanu.maheshwari @shibanidandekar 😘😘😘 - #regrann . #lopamudraraut #monica #shibanidandekar #shantanumaheshwari #shinydoshi #Niasharma #ehmmbh #manvi #jamairaja #roshni #SidNi #NiVi #CnbTazza #Waada #Musicvideo #VbOnTheWeb #Twisted #aliyah #khatronkekhiladi8 #khatronkekhiladi #khatronkekhiladiseason8 #kkk8 #paininspain
The Amazing three😍💖 @shantanu.maheshwari with the gorgeous @shibanidandekar and @monicadogra from #KKK8 finale shoot! 😃
Well, now as per various media reports, not Hina Khan but Shantanu Maheshwari is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.
Last night, @shantanu.maheshwari had to abort his stunt because his fear of water overpowered his willingness to perform the stunt. . However, does that, in any way, lessen our belief that he was and will always be the BEST Khiladi of #kkk8 ? . No, right! . Everyone has a bad day. Yesterday was his... But we know that he is definitely gonna bounce back and earn that Ticket to Finale, sooner or later❤ . Don't forget to watch #kkk8 tonight, at 9PM on @colorstv to witness this boy performing some more amazing stunts.
Watch @shantanu.maheshwari flaunt his moves mid-air on this week's episode of #KKK8 😍💃 @colorstv . . . #ShantanuMaheshwari #khatronkekhiladi8 #ShantanuInKKK8
As per sources of India Forums, “It is none other than Shantanu who has won the title of Khatron Ke Khiladi this season. He has been a consistent performer, and given his best in all the performances. Turns out, all his efforts have paid off and he is the winner of this season.”
Congratulations to Shantanu!
Finale episode will have the star cast of Golmaal 3.
On a related note, Shantanu Maheshwari rose to fame with channel V’s show ‘Dil Dosti Dance’ aka D3, playing the role of Swayam. He was also second runner up in dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’.