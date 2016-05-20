Khalid Siddiqui happy to join cast of 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'

After Mohammad Nazim bid adieu to "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya", Khalid Siddiqui will soon be seen as the male lead of the popular TV show. The actor hopes he lives up to the expectations.The actor will be seen playing the role of a doctor named Krishna, and after a lot of twists and turns, he will get married to Gopi (played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee).“The show has been doing great since years. I am really looking forward for my role as Dr. Krishna and I will be playing Gopi’s love interest, but that too comes with a lot of twists and turns,” Khalid told IANS.The actor says the role is "quite challenging"."And to live up to the expectations of the other characters, especially Gopi bahu... I hope I do justice to the role of Dr. Krishna," he added.Khalid has worked in Bollywood as well as television. On the small screen, he was seen in “Maharakshak: Aryan” and “The Adventures of Hatim”, and on the big screen in “Ghajini” and “Apaharan”.Khalid has started shooting for the Star Plus show from Friday, and his episode will go on air next week.According to the story, Mohammad's character Ahem will die in an accident. His death sequence will also beam early next week.The show is set to take a forward leap of four years.