Kavita Kaushik impressed with spirit of Indian Army

Actress Kavita Kaushik, who will be seen essaying the role of an Army doctor in upcoming TV show “Dr. Bhanumati on Duty”, says she was amazed when two Army officers dived into a river to retrieve her sunglasses while she was vacationing in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.“I come from police and army background with my father being an ex-encounter specialist and my uncles and cousins army officers. So whenever I want to visit places where civilians can't go I visit places where my relatives are posted. Thanks to one of my uncles I visited Tawang, the land of numerous lakes, thick forests and snow glazed mountains,” Kavita said in a statement.Kavita, best known for her roles in TV shows like “Tumhari Disha”, “F.I.R.” and “Tota Weds Maina”, added: “I walked and played in the snow and dived into rivers where I dropped my sunglasses and to my shock saw two army jawans jump in after me to retrieve them. That's how amazing army is they put their lives in danger for the smallest of your needs.”The actress also used the vacation to prepare for her role in the upcoming show, which will be aired on SAB TV channel.She said: “I stayed at lovely mountain towns and army camps and watched the army behaviour, style and functioning closely which really helped me research for my character of Dr Bhanumati. So now when you hear me speak intense army words and anecdotes on the show you know I've done my homework well.”