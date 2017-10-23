KAUN BANEGA CROREPATI goes OFF AIR; Amitabh Bachchan wraps the show



T 2588 - And KBC draws to a close .. !! Penultimate day and the absence of all those connected to be away .. a sadness ! pic.twitter.com/Q7tCdg8fd1

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 22, 2017









KBC moments.... memories that will always be cherished, love that will always be felt... thank u Senior Bachchan sir and the entire team for such memorable time...#kaunbanegacrorepati #memories #backstage #moments #filmcitymumbai



New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has finished shooting for reality game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati 9" and has thanked its team and audience for making it "another historic event in the history of the show"."KBC draws to an end," Amitabh posted on his blog early on Sunday.He also tweeted about the same and wrote, "And KBC draws to a close .. !! Penultimate day and the absence of all those connected to be away .. a sadness!""Thank you all for making this another historic event in the history of the show. Seventeen years ago, it created history and you have made it happen again. That is no small task. The show is No. 1 in its rankings and has brought the channel Sony to No. 1 position," he added.The actor, 75, had made his small screen foray in the year 2000 with "Kaun Banega Crorepati", a general knowledge-based game show based on the "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" format."To them, my salutations. They make the appearance, the cheer, the suspense, the quizzing... all look so unimaginably great, gracious and generous, that even this very weak attempt at an alliteration pales before it."Thank you dear KBC team for your patience and your efficiency, your detailing and the intelligent outputs in its programming. The co-ordination and the execution of all that is required and at times not required...," he added.He admits shooting for the show is a draining experience, but says there's "something that invites you each morning as you get up to ready yourself for the gruel in the day of the contest".Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 has been at number 1 in the TRP charts since its start. It aired on Sony Entertainment Television channel.