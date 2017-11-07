 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Yuvraj Singh breaks down on hot-seat while describing his struggle with cancer
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Yuvraj Singh breaks down on hot-seat while describing his struggle with cancer

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Yuvraj Singh breaks down on hot-seat while describing his struggle with cancer

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9 is all set to conclude, where host Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing the dais with Kailash Satyarthi , Yuvraj Singh and Vidya Balan.

By: || Updated: 07 Nov 2017 09:11 PM
Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Yuvraj Singh breaks down on hot-seat while describing his struggle with cancer

Talking about his cancer story, Yuvraj Singh breaks down on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Image:Youtube

New Delhi: The ninth season of the reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, is all set to conclude with its Grand Finale airing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Bollywood superstar and  KBC host Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen with big faces like Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi , cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Bollywood actress Vidya Balan.

Star cricketer Yuvraj Singh will be seen sharing the hot-seat with Bollywood actress Vidya Balan. He posted this picture on the social media.

 



In a thirty-second-long teaser of the Grand Finale, a heavy moment comes where Yuvraj Singh breaks down while describing his battle with cancer, and we cannot hold our tears.

An emotional Yuvraj says: “I continued playing cricket which further deteriorated my health. Doctors said that if you don’t go for treatment now, if will be difficult for you to survive. My health and my cricket both degraded.”

Watch the video here.



The left handed batsman who is out of the Indian team for some time is  working on his fitness at the moment. YouWeCan is Yuvraj’s foundation that works for cancer patients.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Akash passes comments on Benafsha’s PRIVATE BODY PARTS

trending now

INDIA
Demonetisation was backed by country: Dharmendra Pradhan
TV
BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Akash passes comments on Benafsha’s ...
INDIA
Pulwama encounter: Masood Azhar's nephew killed