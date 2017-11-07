Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Yuvraj Singh breaks down on hot-seat while describing his struggle with cancer



An absolute honor it was to play the game of KBC with the legendary @SrBachchan .ThankU @vidya_balan For ur support Tune in tomo 7:30pm Sony pic.twitter.com/r0p9UZfpIq

— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 6, 2017

New Delhi: The ninth season of the reality quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, is all set to conclude with its Grand Finale airing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Bollywood superstar and KBC host Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen with big faces like Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi , cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Bollywood actress Vidya Balan.Star cricketer Yuvraj Singh will be seen sharing the hot-seat with Bollywood actress Vidya Balan. He posted this picture on the social media.In a thirty-second-long teaser of the Grand Finale, a heavy moment comes where Yuvraj Singh breaks down while describing his battle with cancer, and we cannot hold our tears.An emotional Yuvraj says: “I continued playing cricket which further deteriorated my health. Doctors said that if you don’t go for treatment now, if will be difficult for you to survive. My health and my cricket both degraded.”Watch the video here.The left handed batsman who is out of the Indian team for some time is working on his fitness at the moment. YouWeCan is Yuvraj’s foundation that works for cancer patients.